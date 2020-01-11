Lefebvre, Marian Haney

STOUGHTON - Marian Haney Lefebvre, age 71, died on Jan. 6, 2020, in Stoughton, Wis., after a long and hard fought battle against Parkinson’s. She was born on Jan. 14, 1948, in Richland Center, Wis., to Dexter and Ruth (Solem) Haney. She grew up in Lone Rock, Wis., on the family’s Century Farm, homesteaded by her great-great-grandfather in 1844.

Marian’s life would be all about books and her childhood was that of a character out of Laura Ingalls Wilder or Carol Ryrie Brink. Oak Grove, her one room schoolhouse, was just down the road. When she graduated, she was the only student in her class; in fact, she was the last student to graduate from a one room schoolhouse in the state of Wisconsin. River Valley High School followed where her love of literature, art, and music grew. She continued her studies at the University of Wisconsin – Madison majoring in Literature and Art where she also played in the Symphonic Band. There she met Mark E. Lefebvre. They shared the same love of literature and without either of them proposing they were married in the fall of 1971.