DEERFIELD—Kenneth Leetz, age 65, of Deerfield, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. He was born on Sept. 24, 1953, in Madison, the son of Brandon and Kathleen (Hannigan) Leetz.
Kenneth graduated from La Follette High School. He was a farmer, where he raised tobacco and loved caring for his horses. Kenneth was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his father, Brandon Leetz Sr.; brother, Daniel Leetz; and sister, Patty Leetz. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Leetz; and brother, Brandon “Buddy” Leetz Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.
Memorials may be made to St. Dennis Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
