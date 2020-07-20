Leeder, Marita G.

LADYSMITH — Marita G. Leeder, age 84, passed away Saturday July 18, 2020, in Marshfield, Wis., with her loving family by her side. She married Jackie "Jack" Leeder July 1, 1962, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, July 23, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville with interment to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville.