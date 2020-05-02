Lee, Roger W.

WAUNAKEE - Roger W. Lee was surrounded by his family, and at peace, when he passed away on April 28, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was the son of Russell and Lela (Coldwell) Lee and born at their family farm in Lodi, Wis. on Jan. 3, 1932. Roger attended Lodi High School and graduated in 1949. He met his wife, Rosemary Reppen, of 65 years during those high school years, and they were married at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
While in high school, he excelled at football, baseball, and basketball. One season was very successful as his small-town basketball team was a game away from a State Championship during a time when there were “no divisions” in Wisconsin. After high school, Roger played on several home talent teams including Lodi, Roxbury, Dane, and Waunakee. He attended UW-Madison and then was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War.
Roger was a resident of Waunakee for over 60 years and always felt it was very important to be involved with the community. During those 60 years, he participated in many activities; here are a few highlights: he served on the village board, utility board, elected to the municipal justice position, and the planning commission which oversaw the planning and construction of the new Village Center (this was a very proud accomplishment as many residents utilize this facility). For over 50 years, he was a member of Legion Post 360 and a Post Commander. In addition, Roger served as an official for WIAA basketball and football games. He was also a member of St. John’s Catholic Church.
His career spanned for over 40 years working at Yahara Materials Construction Company. He started out at an entry-level construction position, moved up the ranks and served for many years as the General Manager before retiring.
Roger loved his hunting cabin in northern Wisconsin and had many stories about their group’s adventures. Roger and Rosemary spent time at their lake cottage where they enjoyed fishing and golfing. Another favorite destination was Arizona. For over ten years, they spent winters in Arizona golfing, attending baseball games, and meeting new friends.
Anyone who knew Roger will agree he had a very strong character, conviction, and great love for his country. He would put his heart and soul into any sport or job. He preferred the simple, important things in life and was not impressed by the shiny penny. He had many interests including hunting, fishing, and playing his favorite card games (sheepshead and poker). And most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family and in recent years he loved watching his granddaughter (Adriana) play Lodi sports.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; daughters, Lori (Brian Nelson) of Mazomanie and Susan (Dennis Bethel) of Lodi; son, Steven of Boston, Mass.; and a much beloved granddaughter, Adriana Lee. Surviving siblings include Bob, Ted (Shirley), Ali Padley (Dick White), Janice Dixon (Ken), and brother-in-law, Don Peterson. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosalyn; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Elmer) Hahn, Phyllis (Arnold) Hahn, and Mary Lee; and brothers-in-law, Howard Padley and Ken Schwoerer.
Our sincere appreciation to the wonderful, caring, and compassionate staff at Homestead Living in Waunakee. In addition, a big thank you to Monsignor Gunn for his prayers and blessings.
“God saw you were tired, and a cure was not meant to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered, ‘come with me’”. Memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or St. John’s Catholic Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee, WI 53597.
Due to COVID-19, a private service at Winn-Cress Funeral Home in Waunakee was held and burial took place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Lodi. A full service will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.