Lee, Roger W.

WAUNAKEE - Roger W. Lee was surrounded by his family, and at peace, when he passed away on April 28, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was the son of Russell and Lela (Coldwell) Lee and born at their family farm in Lodi, Wis. on Jan. 3, 1932. Roger attended Lodi High School and graduated in 1949. He met his wife, Rosemary Reppen, of 65 years during those high school years, and they were married at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

While in high school, he excelled at football, baseball, and basketball. One season was very successful as his small-town basketball team was a game away from a State Championship during a time when there were “no divisions” in Wisconsin. After high school, Roger played on several home talent teams including Lodi, Roxbury, Dane, and Waunakee. He attended UW-Madison and then was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War.

