Lee Norbert Coonen

Sept. 1, 1954 – Dec. 25, 2022

CAMBRIDGE—Lee N. Coonen, age 68, of Cambridge, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. He was born on Sept. 1, 1954, in Detroit, Mich., the son of L.P. Coonen and Virginia Goetzman. Lee married Lori Weber on Dec. 27, 1975, in Fort Atkinson. He worked for many years as a land surveyor, retiring in 2014.

Lee was a loving husband and father to his two sons, Jackson and Jacob. He was married to his best friend, Lori, for nearly 47 years. He loved spending time with his family and their two cats, Fred and Ginger. Lee enjoyed many hobbies, including building scale models, vintage motorcycles and VWs, and collecting toys and music.

Lee is survived by his wife, Lori; two sons, Jackson (Karissa Olson) Coonen and Jacob (Hannah) Coonen; brothers, Erik (Cari) Coonen, Peter Coonen, Christopher Coonen, Kim (Mary) Coonen, Steven (Geraldine) Coonen and Michael Coonen; sisters, Mary Nell Mally, Shelley (Charlie) Hoben and Katie (Mark) Foelker; and mother-in-law, Mary Ann Weber. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Coonen; mother and father, Virginia and L.P. Coonen; and his father-in-law, Allen Weber.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be made to organizations of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

