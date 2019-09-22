PORTAGE - Linda Lee (Utynek), age 72, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at home after a brief illness. She was born on Nov. 10, 1946, to Frank and Vivian Utynek. Linda was united in marriage to Dennis Lee on Feb. 12, 1966, in Beloit. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping and going to the pool every day for two hours.
Linda is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Traci (Mark) Wilcox and Jason Lee; grandchildren, Trevor, Marisa, Noah, Isabella, Lucas and Liam. She is also survived by siblings, Don Utynek, Darwin (Susie) Utynek and Tana (Brent) Fink; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their supportive care and assistance.
A Celebration of Linda’s Life will be held at VFW Post 8483 located at 5737 County Hwy CV, Madison, Wis. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from noon until 3:00 p.m. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
