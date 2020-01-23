Lee, June Ethel (nee Martinson)

MADISON — June Ethel Lee (nee Martinson), age 80, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family, from small cell lung cancer. She was born on June 12, 1939, in Madison, Wis., to Henry (Hank) and Anna Martinson.
On Nov. 17, 1962, June married the love of her life, Donald (Don) G. Lee. He preceded her in death on Dec. 5, 2019.
June worked a variety of jobs, while raising her seven children, from taking in laundry, to becoming a waitress at Rupert’s and Easy Landing. In 1970, she and her husband bought a dairy farm. Together, they raised beef cattle, chickens, pigs and, most importantly, their milk cows. She was the bookkeeper for the farm and took meticulous notes. In the later years, they raised beef cattle and cash crops. She never lost her love of horses and has many pictures and figurines throughout her home. She was a hard worker, proud, and strong woman; not to mention a fighter, as she battled her cancer until the end.
She is survived by seven children, Susan (Mark) Townsend, Linda (Keith) Lidberg, Christina (fiancé, Mike Lyste) Reineke, Sandra (Rick) Tjugum, Audrey (David) Jakel, JoAnn (Kevin) Bolstad, and James (Karen) Lee; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Martinson; sister-in-law, Sandy Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Dallas, Marvin, Lester, and Harry Martinson; sisters, Maureen and MaryAnn England; and brother-in-law, Gary Lee.
Funeral Services will be held at SPRING PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, N509 County Road C, DeForest (Keyeser), 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, with Vicar Rick Bursh presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Agrace HospiceCare. A very special thank you to Sandra, and her daughters Ashley, and Aarika (the medicine lady), for taking such good care of Mom and to our sister Linda for coming home again to assist.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400
