Lee, June Ethel (nee Martinson)

June worked a variety of jobs, while raising her seven children, from taking in laundry, to becoming a waitress at Rupert’s and Easy Landing. In 1970, she and her husband bought a dairy farm. Together, they raised beef cattle, chickens, pigs and, most importantly, their milk cows. She was the bookkeeper for the farm and took meticulous notes. In the later years, they raised beef cattle and cash crops. She never lost her love of horses and has many pictures and figurines throughout her home. She was a hard worker, proud, and strong woman; not to mention a fighter, as she battled her cancer until the end.