Lee, Ann M.

Ann was born on Sept. 14, 1926, the daughter of Herman and Elizabeth Senger. She grew up in Portage, then became the first in her family to attend college, graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 1948 with a degree in Merchandising. She was a proud member of the Alpha Phi sorority where she made many lifelong friends. It was at UW where she met Don Lee. They married on May 21, 1947, settled in Portage, and never stopped holding hands and making each other laugh for the 57 years they spent together before Don's death in 2004. Ann and Don took over Ann's family's business, Senger Hardware and Toy Store, upon their return to Portage. In 1973, they started a new adventure together, founding Don Lee Realty (which later merged with FirstWeber, Inc.). Ann loved her real estate career and excelled at it. She did not retire until she was well into her eighties. She especially valued working with first time home buyers and guiding them to their piece of the American Dream.