MADISON - Glenda S. Powers Ledford peacefully completed her life's journey on Nov. 25, 2019. Glenda was born at St. Mary's Hospital to Esther Pfeiffer Powers Vergeront and Wesley L. Powers (deceased). Glenda was raised in the Madison area and attended East High School. She worked in a variety of fields, the most memorable being the 10 years she worked with her stepfather, George Vergeront (deceased), at Oscar Meyer. Glenda enjoyed quilting, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her grandparents William and Margaret Pfeiffer; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Glenda is survived by her daughters Christina M. Ledford Rector (Madison) and Connie J. Ledford (Madison). Grandchildren Dakota and Logan Rector and Mattaya and Maxton Ledford. Sister Dennise L. Powers (Nakoosa).
Carrying out Glenda's wishes, there will be no service. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at St. Mary's Care Center and Agrace Hospice Care of Fitchburg, Wis. for all of their wonderful care.
Until we meet again,
Love Mom and Your Girls