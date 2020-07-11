Leckwee, Cynthia J. "Cindy"

LODI — Cynthia J. "Cindy" Leckwee, age 76, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born on Sept. 17, 1943, in Janesville, the daughter of the late James and Cynthia (Fisher) Granger. Survivors include her husband Jeff; three sons, Mike, Larry and Jeffrey (Cassie) Leckwee; three daughters, Shelley, Sherry and Erin Leckwee; two brothers, Dennis (Millie) and James (Cathy) Granger; and 14 grandchildren.

Due to the current pandemic, a "Celebration of Life" for Cindy will be announced at a later date. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center or to First Presbyterian Church-Lodi YPM. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.