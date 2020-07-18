Leckwee, Cynthia J. "Cindy"

LODI — Cynthia J. "Cindy" Leckwee, age 76, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born on Sept. 17, 1943, in Janesville, the daughter of the late James and Cynthia (Fisher) Granger. Survivors include her husband, Jeff; three sons, Mike, Larry, and Jeffrey (Cassie) Leckwee; three daughters, Shelley, Sherry, and Erin Leckwee; two brothers, Dennis (Millie) and James (Cathy) Granger; fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic, a "Celebration of Life" for Cindy will be announced at a later date. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center or to First Presbyterian Church-Lodi YPM. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.