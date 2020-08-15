Lebakken, Merlin T.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STOUGHTON – Merlin T. Lebakken was born in La Crosse, Wis., on Nov. 6, 1937, to Lewis and Agnes (Moen) Lebakken. He passed away on Aug. 13, 2020, at his home in Stoughton, Wis., at the age 82.

Merle grew up on a dairy farm near Galesville, Wis., with his parents, four brothers and a sister. It was a life he cherished, and he maintained life-long connections with family and friends. After first attending a small rural school, he graduated from Gale-Ettrick High School in 1955 and enrolled in a pre-engineering program at La Crosse State College. Eventually, he transferred to and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

It was at a dance during his time at La Crosse State College that he met Anita Rae Isakson, the love of his life. They danced their way to the altar and were married on Feb. 13, 1960. They spent nearly 60 years together, raising their family and dancing, bowling, camping, enjoying food and euchre clubs, attending UW football and basketball games, skiing, playing softball and traveling. The last few years Merle dedicated himself to caring for Anita, who passed away on Oct. 30, 2019. He dearly missed her.