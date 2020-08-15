Lebakken, Merlin T.

STOUGHTON – Merlin T. Lebakken was born in La Crosse, Wis., on Nov. 6, 1937, to Lewis and Agnes (Moen) Lebakken. He passed away on Aug. 13, 2020, at his home in Stoughton, Wis., at the age 82.
Merle grew up on a dairy farm near Galesville, Wis., with his parents, four brothers and a sister. It was a life he cherished, and he maintained life-long connections with family and friends. After first attending a small rural school, he graduated from Gale-Ettrick High School in 1955 and enrolled in a pre-engineering program at La Crosse State College. Eventually, he transferred to and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
It was at a dance during his time at La Crosse State College that he met Anita Rae Isakson, the love of his life. They danced their way to the altar and were married on Feb. 13, 1960. They spent nearly 60 years together, raising their family and dancing, bowling, camping, enjoying food and euchre clubs, attending UW football and basketball games, skiing, playing softball and traveling. The last few years Merle dedicated himself to caring for Anita, who passed away on Oct. 30, 2019. He dearly missed her.
Merle worked in the electric power industry and founded Power System Engineering, Inc. in 1974. He took great care of his employees and clients. He was a life-long learner, attending courses and lectures throughout his retirement. He took great interest in genealogy and ensuring that historical stories were told and recorded. He was an active volunteer of the Livsreise Heritage Center in Stoughton and an active member of the Madison Torske Klubben. He held many leadership roles at Christ Lutheran Church in Stoughton including treasurer, president, Sunday school superintendent, and he had an active role in three major facility projects. Merle enjoyed staying connected to family and friends and made efforts to reach out to help where he could. He was very generous and thoughtful and will be dearly missed by many.
Merlin is survived by children, Jodene (Dale) Hanson, Thomas (Connie), Randall (Julie), Kurt (Khun); grandchildren, RaeAnn (Jacob) Kvalheim and Luke Hanson, Mya, Aaron, Mason, Emily, Claire, Hannah and Siri Lebakken; brothers, Sylvan and Earl (Sue); sister, Carol (Wayne) Gregoire; sisters-in-law, Nancy Simonson, Dorothy, and Charlene; brother-in-law, Alan Isakson; and extended family and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anita; brothers, Loren and Lewis; sister-in-law, Ellamae Lebakken; and brother-in-law, Gary Isakson.
A drive-in funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 Hwy B in Stoughton with Rev. Paula Geister-Jones presiding. Please stay in your car and tune in to FM 88.5. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery South. A visitation will be held observing Dane Co. Social Distancing Rules requiring a mask, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
206 W. Prospect Stoughton
(608) 873-9244
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.