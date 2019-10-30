STOUGHTON - Anita Lebakken passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at age 82 at the Milestone Memory Care facility in Stoughton, Wis.
A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s paper.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday November 6, 2019 at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Hwy B in Stoughton. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church Stoughton, and also from 10 until the service on Wednesday at the church.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com