Learned, Hilda E.

STOUGHTON - Hilda E. Learned, age 95, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. She was born on Nov. 24, 1924, in Ellenboro, the daughter of Reno and Pauline (Graf) Gehrke. On Sept. 26, 1942, she married George Learned. Hilda had a deep faith in Jehovah God, she was baptized in 1955 and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, in Evansville.

Hilda was a caregiver for her family, volunteered at both the Skaalen Home and Stoughton Senior Center, made the best sugar cookies in the world, and enjoyed painting and sewing. She was a kind and loving person who would help anyone in need.

Hilda is survived by three daughters, Donna (Richard) Schade, Shirley Deets, and Nancy Learned; son, Chuck (Janet) Learned; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and nine brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; daughter, Judy Learned; son, Larry Learned; and eight brothers and sisters.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, with David Poole presiding. Burial will be private at Blooming Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Hilda's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Skaalen Home, Agrace HospiceCare and Dr. Agni for the kind and compassionate care provided. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care 1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St. (608) 873-4590

