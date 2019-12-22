Leahy, Peter W.

PORTAGE - Peter W. Leahy, age 86, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Tivoli in Portage.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, with military honors by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church .
A full obituary will follow on Monday, Dec. 30th.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes
430 W. Wisconsin St.
Portage, WIsc. 53901
608-742-2126
Fax: 608-742-2127