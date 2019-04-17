DARLINGTON - Mary Ann Leahy, age 87 of Darlington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at her home in Darlington. She was born Aug. 7, 1931, in Hazel Green, the daughter of Aloysius and Olefa (Neis) Havertape.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Joe (Lori) Leahy Jr., of Darlington, Gary (Nancy) Leahy of Tucson, Ariz., David (Mary) Leahy of Vancouver, Wash., Mary (Don Whitford) Kurth of Darlington, Steve (Cindy) Leahy of Shelbyville, Ind., Kris (Mark) Leahy-Gross of Fitchburg, Dan Leahy of rural Cuba City, Randy (LeAnn) Leahy of Darlington, and Jenny (Patrick) Siebold of Middleton; 22 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe on July 14, 2013.
A time of Family Remembrances will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 104 E. Harriet St., Darlington, a branch of Our Lady of Fatima Parish. The Rev. Joji Reddy is officiating. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Seymour Township. A visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church with a rosary being prayed at 8:45 a.m. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family, online condolences may be expressed at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Mary Ann's name.