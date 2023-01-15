March 24, 1957 – Jan. 11, 2023

ARGYLE — Leah Meyer, age 85, of Argyle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home. Leah was born on November 2, 1937, in Blanchardville, Wis., the daughter of Garfield and Lula Colden. She married John David Meyer on March 24, 1957, in Blanchardville.

Leah worked at various jobs in Argyle, but her favorite job was being a Mom. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing euchre, shopping, going out to eat, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, John David of Argyle; four children: Shelley (Richard) Sheesley of Monroe, Jami Meyer of Monroe, Stacy Meyer of Janesville, Jay (Angie) Meyer of Monroe; two granddaughters: Rory (Mike) Maurer and Kelsey (Andrew) Mocadlo; three great-grandchildren: Alyse and Gavin Maurer, Myles Mocadlo. She is further survived by two sisters: Karen Hauser of Monroe, Garnett Hutton of Medford; special friend, Laurie Guthrie; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Garness Colden; and two sisters: Joyce Combs and Shirley Lausch.

A celebration of Leah’s life will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, with Chaplain Linda O’Leary officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

A memorial fund will be established in Leah’s name.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.

The family asks that everyone please remember your loved ones … visit, call, and hug them.