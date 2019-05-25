MADISON—Brenda Lee Laydon, age 58, of Madison, passed away at her home after a long illness on April 7, 2019. Brenda was born on July 22, 1960, in Iron Mountain, Mich., to Patricia Barr.
Brenda’s story is a delightful one of a developmentally disabled child and adult who lived life to its fullest despite her challenges. She was a survivor who adapted to numerous changes in her life situation. She remained positive, feisty with an impish smile and irresistible sense of humor. Brenda was trusting, affectionate and showed true empathy for the difficulties of others.
Among her many hard won achievements include riding a two-wheeled bike, roller skating, ice skating, becoming an expert swimmer, participating in Special Olympics, graduating high school, riding city transportation independently, having a job, being a helpful big sister, winning over everyone she met and talking all of them into a second serving of “Ice Cweam!” She made her mark and will be remembered by all who knew her. She taught us the value of simplicity and compassion.
Brenda is survived by Marsha Monroe, Paul, Liz and Meredith Patenaude; the staff of CCLS; MARC East and PCS since 1984; Jeanette Bomberg; Patti Chartier; Denise Worley; Diane Harvath; Linda Laydon Voght; David Trembley; Cindy Kelz; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Brenda was preceded in death by her birth mother, Patricia Trembley of Quinnesec, Mich., and by her father.
Thank you to DHSS and Central Wisconsin Center for having the foresight to move residents into foster care; CCLS and MARC East for their ability to retain supportive and caring staff for decades.
A Memorial gathering will be held at FIRST UNITARIAN CHURCH, ATRIUM BUILDING, 900 University Bay Drive in Madison, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
