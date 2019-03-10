BELOIT - Shelly Marie Lawver, 53, of Beloit, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Shelly will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at OUR LADY OF THE ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the DALEY MURPHY WISCH & ASSOCIATES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, with a prayer service at 4:15 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.