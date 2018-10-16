OREGON—Raymond L. “Ray” Lawry, age 91, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. He was born on April 6, 1927, in Madison, the son of William Arthur and Thelma (Otis) Lawry. Ray married the love of his life, Donna J. Killerlain on March 2, 1946, and had over 67 wonderful years of marriage, enjoying family and friends with many holiday parties, going to card parties, dances, and taking short trips.
Together they had two children, Steve (Mary) Lawry and Kay (Dave) Dillman; five grandsons, Brad, Brent, Brian (Vicki), Aaron (Molly), and Andy (Kelly); and 12 great-grandchildren, Chase, AJ, Lauren, Jameson, Cy, Lorelei, DeClan triplets-Aven, Bria, and Stevie, Dylan and Landon.
Ray enjoyed making organic wine for over 40 years. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and was also a Mason for the Local No. 151, in Oregon for over 60 years and a Master Mason in 1960. He was instrumental in building the new Masonic lodge. Ray farmed and had many other jobs over the years, including, custom work for area farmers, owned and drove school bus, worked for the Town of Oregon for over 50 years plowing snow, and was an auctioneer for over 40 years. He also volunteered at the local historical society helping build rooms, and donating many collectibles.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; son, Steve; and brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, with a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. An additional visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
A special thank you to Dr. Finnessy for his care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
