RICHLAND CENTER - Phyllis “June” Lawrence, age 95, of Richland Center, Wis., died on Friday Oct. 4, 2019, at Pine Valley Community Village in Richland Center.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1924, in Fort Wayne, Ind., the daughter of Walter Herman Flaig and Phyllis Maud Flaig, nee Holme.
June was married on April 7, 1945 in Fort Wayne, Ind. to Howard Leslie Tyndall. They resided in Milwaukee, Wis. and New Berlin, Wis. from 1945 until they moved to Richland Center in 1977. Howard died on Oct. 23, 1992, at Meriter Park Hospital in Madison, Wis.
June married Charles E. “Chuck” Lawrence of Richland Center, Wis. on Jan. 14, 2001. Charles died on Nov. 21, 2015, in Richland Center.
A memorial service and dessert reception will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at 1 o’clock p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Richland Center. Rev. Michelle Elfers will officiate. There will be no visitation. June's family suggests memorials in her name be directed to Pine Valley Foundation or to St. John's Lutheran Church. The PRATT FUNERAL SERVICE, Richland Center, is in charge of the arrangements.