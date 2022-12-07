Sept. 6, 1931—Nov. 29, 2022

BARABOO—Lawrence “Larry” Hanko, age 91, of Baraboo, WI, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Lawrence was born September 6, 1931 to Joseph and Helen “Nellie” (Dooley) Hanko in Cazenovia, WI. He was married to Belva Hutchens on July 26, 1952. He was employed by BF Goodrich and later retired from McCormick Lumber. After his retirement, he worked for Tommy Bartlett.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 70 years, Belva; his children: Dan (Vicky), Gary (Karen), Linda Kampmeier, Kevin (Theresa), and Tim; his grandchildren: Steve, Seth, Kaitlyn, Jennilyn and Jeremy; his five great-grandchildren, and his brother, Cyril (Pat) Hanko. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Kathryn Gallagher, Veronica Drea, and Helen Meyer.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, WI, with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date at the Highland Memory Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made in Lawrence’s memory to St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church or to a charity of your choosing.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements.

