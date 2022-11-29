Lawrence D. Gunnelson

Aug. 16, 1927 – Nov. 24, 2022

CAMBRIDGE — Lawrence Gunnelson, 95, of Cambridge, Wis., passed away on November 24, 2022, at Reena Memory Care of Fort Atkinson, WI.

Lawrence was born on August 16, 1927, to Lawrence and Edna (Strohbusch) Gunnelson. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1945 and was proud to have been the oldest attendee of the Alumni Banquet the last two years.

Larry farmed most of his life with corn and soybeans, dairy cows in the earlier days and hogs in the 1970s into the early 1990s. In 1960, his father purchased a John Deere Dealership in Stoughton Wis. He worked with his brother, Roger, at Gunnelson Implement until 1975.

In 1957 he met and married Elizabeth Hanson. They had three children, Lynn, Lori and Brian. This year they celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary.

Larry also held many positions, M&I Bank Board of Directors, Cambridge School Board Member and FFA Alumni. He was also a founding member of Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society. Larry was a Church Council Member, Sunday School Teacher and Investment Fund Member for East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. His great-grandfather, Ole Gunnulson, had designed and helped build the First East Koshkonong Church.

Larry was a die-hard Packer fan for which he was a Stockholder. He also had season tickets to the Milwaukee games for many years. Larry’s brother, Jerry, took both him and their brother Roger on two memorable trips, one to Norway to the original homestead and the other to New England to watch Matt Kenseth race.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Betty of Cambridge; his children: Lynn (Jim) Budinetz of Englewood, Fla., Lori Gunnelson of Cambridge, Brian (Carol) Gunnelson of Cambridge; his brother, Jerry Gunnelson of Cambridge; his grandchildren: Beth (Paul) Markgraff of Milton, Kyle (Alex) Juno of Milwaukee, Adam Gunnelson of Madison, Amelia Gunnelson of Cambridge; and his great-grandchildren: Lena and Eliza Markgraff of Milton, James Juno of Milwaukee. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Roger.

The family would like to thank Allie and the Staff at Reena Memory Care in Fort Atkinson and Karissa and the Staff of Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness over the last several months.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Nitardy Funeral Home, 208 N. Park Street, Cambridge, WI 53523 from 4 to 6 p.m. There will also be a visitation at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 10 to 11:00 a.m., immediately followed by funeral service and burial at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be served in the East Koshkonong Church basement.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Agrace Hospice or to East Koshkonong Lutheran Church.

