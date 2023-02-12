March 1, 1938 – Feb. 5, 2023

MIDDLETON—Lawrence J. Landwehr was born to Esther and Joseph Landwehr on March 1, 1938, and passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

Lawrence spent his preschool years in Dallas, Texas, as well as with his beloved maternal grandparents at their ranch in western Kansas. He attended schools in Garden City, Kan., graduating valedictorian of his high school class. He then attended Princeton University for two years, Tulane University for one year, and was next accepted into the University of Colorado Law School in Boulder.

Upon graduation he practiced law in Colorado Springs. He and his first wife, Ann, were instrumental in establishing the Head Start Program in Colorado. Lawrence later took a position with Rockwell International in Orange County, Calif. He led a team of negotiators. Rockwell provided many components of the spaceship which first landed on the moon while he worked there. He next earned a doctorate at USC in Political Science. He and his family, which included wife, Ann, his daughter, Elaine, and son, Mark, then moved to Neenah, Wis., where Lawrence taught at UW Oshkosh. He later was a member of the Winnebago County Board and practiced Law. He next worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Sauk County, Wis, finally retiring in 2007.

After being divorced for a number of years he married his current wife, Eileen, on Sept. 6, 1997. He leaves behind his wife, daughter and son, two stepchildren and four grandchildren. Those who knew him appreciated his fine character and wonderful sense of humor. Lawrence is greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Refreshments will follow. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

