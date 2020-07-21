Lawler, Robert W. "Bob" and Todd Michael

MAZOMANIE/SAUK CITY — Robert W. "Bob" Lawler, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020, in Sebring, Fla. Bob was born in Mazomanie, Wis., on March 18, 1932, to Verne and Gladys (Heald) Lawler. He was a graduate of Mazomanie High School in 1951 and proudly served his country, enlisting in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. Bob's son, Todd Michael Lawler, age 57, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Milwaukee on Nov. 8, 2019. Todd was born in Madison, Wis., on July 29, 1962, to Robert "Bob" and Sharon "Shari" (Sorenson) Lawler. He proudly served his country, enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1987 until 1996, and then later volunteered for the National Guard.