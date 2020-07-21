Lawler, Robert W. "Bob" and Todd Michael

MAZOMANIE/SAUK CITY — Robert W. "Bob" Lawler, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020, in Sebring, Fla. Bob was born in Mazomanie, Wis., on March 18, 1932, to Verne and Gladys (Heald) Lawler. He was a graduate of Mazomanie High School in 1951 and proudly served his country, enlisting in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. Bob's son, Todd Michael Lawler, age 57, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Milwaukee on Nov. 8, 2019. Todd was born in Madison, Wis., on July 29, 1962, to Robert "Bob" and Sharon "Shari" (Sorenson) Lawler. He proudly served his country, enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1987 until 1996, and then later volunteered for the National Guard.
A visitation for both Bob and Todd will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., July 25, 2020, at the HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A flag presentation for both Bob and Todd will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. A private interment will follow in the St. Barnabas Cemetery, Mazomanie.
