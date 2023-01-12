REEDSBURG—LaVone E. “Woody” Wood, age 88, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo. Woody was a member of the Sheet Metal Worker’s Union Local 18 since 1954.

Woody is survived by his wife, Jean of Reedsburg; children: Cindy (Ron) Doering, Wendy Whitney, and Blaine (Diana) Wood all of LaValle; nine grandchildren and one great-grandson; along with other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and step-mother, Verna Wood.

Funeral Services for celebrating the life of LaVone “Woody” Wood will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, with Pastor Lisa Newberry and Pastor Joe Corbin officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Reedsburg.

Memorials may be made to the Reedsburg Area Ambulance, LaValle Fire Department or the First Presbyterian Church of Reedsburg, in lieu of flowers.