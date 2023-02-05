Jan. 13, 1924 – Jan. 31, 2023

BELLEVILLE — LaVon Edge, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at SSM Health Monroe.

She was born on January 13, 1924, in Beetown, Grant County, Wis., the daughter of Frank and Etta (Iliff) Bishell. LaVon attended St. Clement’s Parochial School in Lancaster and graduated from Lancaster High School. On November 3, 1942, she was united in marriage to Harold Edge at St. Clement’s Catholic Church in Lancaster. LaVon and Harold lived in Cuba City and Darlington before moving to Belleville where he became the plant manager for AMPI. In her later years LaVon began working in outreach for the Sugar River Senior Center, until she retired at the age of 90. She was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

LaVon is survived by her children: Steve (Sue) Edge, Janet (Phil) Carley, and David (Judith) Edge; grandchildren: Kathy (Samuel) Azuara, Theresa (Doug) Westphal, Chris (Angie) Carley, Aaron (Andrea) Carley, Jeffrey (Sue) Carley, Carly (Brandon Nedoma) Edge, and Justin Edge; great-grandchildren: Matthew Azuara, Jacob Westphal, Jaden Carley, Peyton Carley, Emma Carley; nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; sisters: Leona Sager, Elva Landon, Viola Bishell, and Etola Bishell; brothers: Earl and Verne Bishell; and grandson, Scott Carley.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, Wis., with Rev. Mark Miller and Rev. Michael Moon officiating. A visitation will precede the funeral Mass from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville, Wis.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the staffs of the Glarner Lodge, New Glarus Home, and SSM Health at Home Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to LaVon.

Memorials are suggested to the Sugar River Senior Center or St. Francis of Assisi Church.

