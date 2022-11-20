June 13, 1926 – Nov. 17, 2022

MADISON — LaVila J. “Tudy” Winnie, age 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after a courageous battle with dementia. She was born on June 13, 1926, in Mackford Prairie, Wis., to Gustave and Gertrude (Schelter) Wolff. She married LaVerne Winnie on February 17, 1946, and he preceded her in death on February 15, 1997.

Tudy was an avid bowler and was on many leagues throughout Madison. She was one of the first female bowlers in the Madison area to achieve the 600.

Tudy was a huge fan of Wisconsin. She loved her Badgers, Packers, Brewers, and her Miller Lite! Tudy loved to host Bunko games with her friends.

Of all things Tudy loved, she loved her family most. She enjoyed all the time she could spend with them and enjoyed watching them flourish.

Tudy is survived by her children: Janice Olson and Cheryl Briggs; grandchildren: Bill Leidich, Jr., Deborah (Dan) Nikolaus, Kimberly Leidich, Kristina Thorne, Brian (Jessica) Winnie, Brad (Leah) Winnie, and Landon Fure. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Jasmine Leidich, Desmond Leidich, Savanna Thorne, Caleb Farmer, Cotter Winnie, Graham Winnie, Samara Winnie, Josie Winnie, Mae Winnie, Audrey Nikolaus, and Lauren Nikolaus.

Tudy was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne; son, Rick Winnie; and grandchildren: Nicole Halverson and Lance Farmer.

Visitation for Tudy will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Eastside Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, WI 53704, with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Friends and family will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Salemville Cemetery in Cambria, Wis., to reunite Tudy with her husband, LaVerne.

Please share your memories of Tudy on her tribute wall at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

The family would like to thank St. Mary’s Hospital nurses and doctors on 4SW for their care for Tudy during her stay and also Catholic Charities Day Care Center staff for taking good care of the “princess.”

