COLUMBUS—LaVerne H. Schulz, 76, of Columbus was called to eternal glory on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

A visitation will be held at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. A funeral service will promptly follow 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.