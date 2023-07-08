LaVern C. William Fischer

Aug. 18, 1932 - June 30, 2023

RIO - LaVern Conrad William Fischer, 90 of Rio, passed away peacefully Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Larson House. He was born August 18, 1932 in Columbus, the son of LeRoy (Adella Callis) Fischer.

LaVern attended Cambria schools and was united in marriage to Mary May Wylesky June 30, 1956 at St Patrick Catholic Church in Doylestown. LaVern was an owner/operator of a trucking company for many years. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Royal Neighbors of America, and the Catholic Order of Foresters. He had a love for the outdoors, spending time with his family, hunting with his children, fishing with his brother-in-law Robert, tinkering with old cars, trucks, and bicycles, and garage saleing.

Survivors; he will be sadly missed by his wife Mary of 67 years; sons, LeRoy Fischer and Lenny (Denise) Fischer; daughters, Gina (Jerry) Becker, Ann Marie Fischer, and Patricia (Dale) Wendt; grandchildren, Dayna (Elvis), Caryean, Cassie, Samantha, Robin (Randy), Erica, Matthew, Mark (Katina), Ben (Allison), and Anna (Spencer); 15 great grandchildren; brother Lawrence (Lillian) Fischer, sister-in-law Beverley Wylesky, and brother and sister-in-law Robert (Akiko) Wylesky He was preceded in death by both his parents, two brothers, one sister, many brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles.

A catholic prayer service will be held Saturday, July 15 at 11:00 AM at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio with Father Grant Thies presiding. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers. Memorials may be made to the Prairie Ridge Hospital Foundation or the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.