March 24, 1956 - Feb. 19, 2023

MINERAL POINT - Laurie Lynn Wallace, 66, of Mineral Point, passed away unexpectedly of a stroke on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison, surrounded by her family.

Laurie was born on March 24, 1956, in Dodgeville, a daughter of Douglas Bennett and Nancy (Bennett) Hendricks. She graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1974, and later received her BSN from Viterbo University. Laurie worked at the VA Hospital in Madison for 36 years where she loved caring for the veterans. She and her co-workers had a mutual love and respect for each other, and Laurie was admired for her strength and knowledge.

In 1988, Laurie married her beloved husband, Larry Wallace. They were the perfect match and went on many grand adventures together, but their greatest adventure was raising their two daughters, Shelby and Savannah.

A bucket list to Laurie was not just an idea, it was an experience. Besides running countless half-marathons, taking sailing lessons, going on numerous horse and skiing trips, she recently completed one of her most lofty goals, which was hiking to Mount Everest base camp.

Most importantly Laurie loved spending time with her family and close friends. She brought joy and laughter with her to every room she entered. When she laughed, we all laughed. In her own words, "I think that a sense of humor is what gets you through life. If we couldn't laugh at ourselves and others, what a not so nice place this would be."

In her own words, Laurie recently wrote, "The older you get the more you appreciate all the little things... like if my children are happy that makes me happy! Just sitting here now on the porch with the sun gently setting in the West. The dogs are chasing each other around the yard. The work for the day is done and it is kick back and put up your feet time and I think this is the perfect happiness."

Her legacy is carried on by her husband, Larry; her daughters: Shelby Wallace (Chris Mleczko), Savannah Wallace; her son, Michael (Meaghan) Fitzgerald; her treasured dog, Finnegan; her brothers: Mark (Gail) Bennett, Jeff (Beth) Bennett, Clark Bennett, Steve (Tammy) Bennett; her sister: Sarah Bryson; her mother and father in-law, Ron and Shirley Wallace; her brothers-in-law, Mark (Tina) Wallace, Ken (Geralyn) Wallace; her grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Bennett; her mother, Nancy (Bennett) Hendricks; and her aunt, Margaret Pardun.

A Public Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the GORGEN FUNERAL HOME in Mineral Point, WI. There will be no funeral, per Laurie's wishes.

In lieu of flowers, Laurie's family would appreciate a donation to Laurie Wallace Memorial, c/o – Farmers Savings Bank, 305 Doty Street, Mineral Point, WI 53565, which will be put toward a charitable donation to a Wisconsin wildlife rehabilitation foundation. This was a cause near and dear to Laurie's heart.

Please share stories and photos of Laurie at the following link to be compiled into a book for her family, www.newlywords.com/in-remembrance-of-laurie-wallace-2.