March 1, 1959—March 17, 2023

LONE ROCK—Lauri Sanderfoot, 64, of Lone Rock, died on Friday, March 17, 2023, at her home. She and her twin sister Sheri were born on March 1, 1959, in Bridgeport, CT, the daughters of Frank and Norma (Fisher) Koporetz. Lauri graduated from St. Francis High School in Milwaukee in 1978. She loved animals, riding her horse Askher, camping, 4-wheeling, cookouts and spending time with family and friends. Lauri enjoyed her Wednesday night gathering with coworkers.

Lauri is survived by her children: Kristina (Taylor) Sanderfoot and Don (Krystle) Wedor all of Lone Rock; grandchildren: Josh, Tyler, Easton; twin sister, Sheri (Dick) Ziese of Cudahy; nephews: Travis (Emily) Ziese and Jake Ziese of Cudahy.

Lauri was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Lee Fisher; father, Frank Koporetz; grandson, Joey Wedor; and uncle, Jack Fisher.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.