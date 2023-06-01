Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Laura Hope Brown

Oct. 21, 1958 - May 25, 2023

BARABOO - Laura Hope Brown died in Baraboo, WI, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. She was 64.

She was born on October 21, 1958, in Chicago, IL. Laura graduated from Evanston Township High School and worked for the Village of Glencoe, IL. She later settled with her beloved family in Baraboo, WI.

Laura is survived by her three children: Zachariah Strong, Monica Martin, and Bianca Martin; two sisters: Helene Pellett and Julia Vos; and parents, Janet Pearson and Montague Brown.

Her memorial service is on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Baraboo Trinity Episcopal Church. Visitation starts at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial donations to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin or the YWCA in Madison are appreciated.