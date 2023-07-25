Laura E. Kirchberg

Oct. 2, 1930 - July 22, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Laura E. Kirchberg, age 92, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Waupun Christian Home.

Visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Ed Cody officiating.

Laura Ella was born on October 2, 1930 in Beaver Dam, WI to William and Viola (Fischer) Bohnert. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1949.

On September 17, 1949, she was united in marriage with Donald Kirchberg. Laura loved her roles as mother and wife for many years. After her children were grown, she entered the workforce.

She worked at Beaver Dam Community Hospital for four years, for Dr. JC Leatherberry, DDS for six years, and Beaver Dam High School Infant Lab for seven years before retiring. Laura was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish.

Survivors include her four children: Patricia Townsend of Beaver Dam, Diane (Wayne) Luedtke of Beaver Dam, Charles Kirchberg (Sue Heiling) of Horicon, and Christine (Donald) Sturm of Beaver Dam; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; her sister, Delores Schepp of Phoenix, AZ; other relatives and friends. Laura was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1988; and three sons: Stephen in 1975, William in 2006, and Bruce in 2010; and her beloved kitty, Sophie.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Waupun Christian Home and the staff at SSM Hospice for the love and care they provided.

