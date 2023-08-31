Laura Beth Walsh

Aug. 6, 1987 - Aug. 20, 2023

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN - Laura Beth Walsh (Napier), 36, of Inver Grove Heights, MN, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, August 20, 2023 after a three-year battle with brain cancer.

Laura was born on August 6, 1987. After graduating from Sibley High School and then UW-Eau Claire, she spent eight years working up the ladder at Enterprise Rent-A-Car until she decided to pursue her real passion of Cosmetology.

After graduating from Cosmetology School, she worked at Cole's Salon until the cancer made it impossible to work.

In 2006, Laura started dating her newfound best friend, Keegan Walsh, and eventually married him in 2014. They moved to West St. Paul and had their first child, Meara, in 2017. Their second child, Grady, was born in 2018 and their third child, Irelynn was born in 2020.

It would be wrong to say that Laura lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. Where most would have broken, Laura stayed strong. Much of that strength was fueled by the people in her life.

One of her greatest joys was making the people around her the best version of themselves. Right up to her last breath, she showed us all what true resiliency and perseverance look like. Her guiding light will remain a focal point for anyone that had the privilege of knowing her.

Laura is survived by her husband, Keegan; and three children: Meara, Grady, and Irelynn; mother, Susan; father, David; and siblings: Lisa Landis (Pat), Buddy (Kylie), Daniel, Judy Hahn (Jordan); and mother-in-law, Leigh; father-in-law, Tom; sisters-in-law: Cassidy and Shaylea; along with nieces: Brooklyn and Joanna; nephew, Chase; and many relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Summit Funeral & Cremation in Inver Grove Heights. Starting at 7:00 p.m. we will give everyone the opportunity to share stories of Laura. The funeral will be held Friday, September 1, 2023 at St Joseph's Church in Rosemount. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. with mass at 11:00 a.m. Following the funeral, a luncheon will be at the Omni Winery and Taproom in Rosemount. All are encouraged to come celebrate Laura.