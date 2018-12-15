MADISON—Carolyn Laughter, age 69, passed away Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Meriter Hospital surrounded in love by her family. She was born in Starkville, Miss. on Feb. 11, 1949, the daughter of Clyde and Doris (Nee Kennedy) Laughter and sister of Martha. In her early years she lived in Wilmington, Del., Jefferson City, Mo., and then finally settling in Madison, Wis. She was active and enjoyed her time in Rainbow Girls. She attended Madison West High School and graduated from pharmacy school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. While at pharmacy school, she met her future husband, Richard Wood. They were married on April 28, 1984, at First United Methodist in Madison, Wis. She started as an intern and spent her entire career as a pharmacist at Meriter Hospital (previously Methodist Hospital) for 46 years.
Although she had a successful career, her true pride and joy was her family. She had three children, Craig, Eric and Megan, and three nieces, Dixie, Molly and Allie Lippitt. Carolyn prided herself in being an active member of her children’s lives. She was an active leader in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and volunteered at many, many school trips and functions, including St. James hot lunch for 10 years. Carolyn was one of the strongest advocates for her children and husband. She was known for her strong independent nature and selflessness, putting others before herself. She had one of the purest hearts, helping those in need due to it being the right thing, and not for the recognition. She passed these traits on to her children and this will be a lasting part of her legacy. When not working, her passion was traveling with her family and eating her way through new cities. Her favorite adventures include Irish Fest, the Iowa State Fair, Hawaii, San Diego, and Savannah, Ga. She also loved trips to Memphis, Tenn. and Northern Mississippi to visit and talk with family. She will be remembered for her generosity, humor, and always remembering to live life to the fullest.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Richard Wood; three children, Craig Wood (Maggie), Eric Wood and Megan Wood; two cats, Tigger, and Hallie; three nieces, Dixie, Molly and Allie; brother-in-law, John (Lippitt); and cousins, Toulman and Joanne Boatwright, LeRoy Boatwright, and Allie Greene. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Doris Laughter; her sister, Martha Lippitt; grandmother, Elise Kennedy; cousin, Gene Greene and Peggy Boatwright; mother-in-law, Fern Weigen; brother-in-law, Roy Hughes; and five cats, Rocky, Susie, MeowMeow, Meow Mix and Rufus.
She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all of those who encountered her.
Since her final wishes of being pushed out on an iceberg cannot be met, a visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME on Speedway Road, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at FIRST UNITED METHODIST, in downtown Madison, on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at 2 p.m. The burial will be held on Thursday Dec. 20, 2018, in Grinnell, Iowa. In lieu of flower, donations can be given in her name to either St. James School Madison or First United Methodist Homeless Shelter, downtown Madison.
Remember mom we love you; sleep tight and don’t let the bed bugs bite.
