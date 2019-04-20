MOUNT HOREB - Rose Marie Laufenberg, age 84, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by her large, loving family, due to complications of an illness. Rosie was born at home in Sauk City on Oct. 24, 1934. She was the third child of Aloysius and Marie (Miller) Endres, growing up with two brothers, Aloysius and Richard. She attended St. Aloysius Catholic School and Sauk City High School. She loved her childhood and told us all many stories that were always sharp in her memory. Rosie excelled in school and was moved ahead two grades, graduating high school at age 16.
She worked for the high school principal as a secretary, a job she loved. Shortly after high school, she met Kenny Laufenberg at a polka dance at Fish Lake. They were soon engaged and married in St. Mary's of Pine Bluff Catholic Church on Jan. 17, 1953. Rosie and Ken settled on the family farm and she quickly learned the differences of town life vs. farm life. She loved the farm…the animals, the farm chores, the gardening and nature all around. She was the bookkeeper for their farms and businesses throughout the years.
Rosie and Ken were blessed with nine children, five boys and four girls. There was nothing she loved better than being a mother, and she was the best. She always tried to make work fun, was always singing and trying to make life wonderful for us all. Our holidays were magical thanks to Mom. She worked so hard and slept so little yet kept positive and optimistic always. Her optimism would always shine through as she endured many hardships in her life.
As their children grew and married, Rosie and Ken welcomed 12 grandchildren. They all brought out the kid in Grandma Rosie. She loved dressing up for Halloween each year and posing with the kids. She adored her grandchildren.
All of the love that our mom gave out was returned to her tenfold, she was a billionaire on the balance sheet of life. When you have a mother and grandmother who is so family-oriented, kind-hearted, honest, humorous and loving, you can't help but learn by example. She taught us all well. A brilliant ray of sunshine has left our lives, but she shines on in our memories forever.
Rose Marie is survived by nine children, Steve (Cindy Kosharek) Laufenberg, Jim Laufenberg, Connie (Chuck) Bruhn, Donna (Steve) Dresen, Debbie (Jim) Bormann, Mike (Terry Hummel) Laufenberg, Randy (Pam) Laufenberg, Chris (Paul Kinne) Laufenberg and Greg Laufenberg; 12 grandchildren, Dustin and Ashley Dresen, Camille and Courtney Bruhn, Casey and Chelsey Bormann, Nikki, Brandon and Alex Laufenberg, Tasha, Eli and Bella Kinne; brothers, Aloysius (Tillie) Endres and Richard Endres; brothers and sisters-in-law, Betty Laufenberg, Jean Statz, Jack (Judy) Laufenberg and Eileen (Jim) Rauls; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Laufenberg; parents, Aloysius and Marie Endres; parents-in-law, Anton and Henrietta Laufenberg; sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret Endres, Herbert Laufenberg, Arthur (Leona) Laufenberg, Marion (David) Keller, Roman Statz; niece, Kathy Keller; and nephew, Brian Statz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday April 23, 2019, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, and also at the church from 9:45 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.
We would like to thank the ER and TLC units staff at UW Hospital for their hard work and empathetic care; Ingleside staff in Mount Horeb for care during Mom's stays in 2018; Betty Laufenberg for being such a dear friend and neighbor; Mary Williams for Communion and chats each week; and Sandy Kinne for all of the visits, laughs, puzzles and friendship.
