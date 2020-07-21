Laufenberg, Ramona

WAUNAKEE/MARTINSVILLE — Ramona Laufenberg, 82, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at a Madison hospital. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville. A complete obituary will follow in Sunday's State Journal.
Winn-Cress
Funeral Home and Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
To plant a tree in memory of Ramona Laufenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.