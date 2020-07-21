Laufenberg, Ramona

WAUNAKEE/MARTINSVILLE — Ramona Laufenberg, 82, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at a Madison hospital. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville. A complete obituary will follow in Sunday's State Journal.

Winn-Cress

Funeral Home and Cremation Service

5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513

To plant a tree in memory of Ramona Laufenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

