Laufenberg, Ramona

WAUNAKEE/MARTINSVILLE — Ramona Laufenberg, 82, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at a Madison hospital. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville. A complete obituary will follow in Sunday's State Journal.