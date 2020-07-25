Laufenberg, Ramona M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE - Ramona M. Laufenberg, age 82, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020. She was born on Nov. 3, 1937, in Sauk City, the daughter of Walter and Dorothy (Heydon) Leykauf. She graduated from Sauk City High School. On June 25, 1955, Mona was united in marriage to Robert A. Laufenberg at St. Aloysius Church in Sauk City.

In her spare time, Mona and Bob enjoyed their weekends at their trailer in Adams County along with their children, families, and friends. Many memories were made over the 40 years of their "Up North" getaways. Mom was well-known for her "Potato Salad and Shake ''n Bake Chicken."

Mona is survived by her five children, Dennis (Donna) Laufenberg, Laura (Pat) Tody, Darlene (Chuck) Endres, Allan (Mary) Laufenberg, LeAnne (Wayne) Haefer; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Mona was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2015; four sisters, Frances Giese, Zona Dickerson, June Leykauf, and Betty Haas; grandson, Ryley Endres; and great-granddaughter, Katie Mae.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARTIN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5959 St. Martin Circle, Martinsville, WI on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Waunakee.