PRAIRIE DU SAC—Milton “Milt” J. Laufenberg, age 92, passed away in the comfort of his own home, July 6, 2019. Milt was born Nov. 22, 1926 to the late William and Lynn (Lemke) Laufenberg. He was a graduate of the Lone Rock High School; class of 1944. Following High School, Milt served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Milt was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” Rosenbaum on June 12, 1948; she preceded him in death on Mar. 21, 2011. Milt worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years, 27 of those years as a rural carrier. He wanted to be involved in his community and served on the Sauk Prairie Police Commission, Sauk Prairie Sewer Commission, Sauk County Board, Prairie du Sac Village Board and later served as Prairie du Sac Village President. He was a member of the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post and the Prairie du Sac Presbyterian Church.
Milt is survived by sons, Jon (Cheri MacDonald) Laufenberg of Madison and her son, Ben, and Mark (David Mitchell) Laufenberg of Clermont, Fla.
In addition to his parents, and his wife Betty, Milt was preceded in death by two sons, Jeff and Mike; and two siblings, Janice Schoenmann and Jim Laufenberg.
Milt’s family would like to acknowledge Agrace Hospice and Tammie Huerth, for their care and help.
In lieu of flowers, Milt’s family would like memorials made to the Sauk County Humane Society in honor of Milt’s love of animals.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on July 11, 2019 at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Prairie du Sac Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post.
