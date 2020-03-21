Laufenberg, John (Jack) H.

WAUNAKEE - John (Jack) Laufenberg passed away March 20, 2020, at Homestead Living, Inc. Jack was born Dec. 5, 1930, to Norbert and Caroline (Kalscheuer) Laufenberg, in the Town of Springfield, Wis. He was united in marriage to Geraldine Koch on September 11, 1956, and together they worked the family farm until Jack’s retirement.

Jack is survived by Gerry, his loving wife of 63 years, sons, Mark and Bob (Marlene) Laufenberg; daughters, Linda (Jim) Helt and Cheryl (Kevin) Richards; five grandchildren, Eric Helt, Lindsey and Troy Laufenberg, and Matthew and Mitchell Richards; his sister and brother-in-law, Matilda and Paul Flansburg; in-laws, Jerome and Joan Koch, and Wendelin Maier.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Roger; sister and brother-in-law, Regina and Felix Statz, in-laws, Mel and Mary Koch; grandson, Dustin Helt; and numerous in-laws.

Due to concerns with the current COVID-19 situation, a private service and burial will be held. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Homestead Living, Inc. and Agrace Hospice; Rev. Msgr. James Gunn and Father Gabriel Lopez-Betanzos for the visits and prayers; and all other neighbors, friends, and relatives who supported our family during Jack’s illness.

