WAUNAKEE - Edith "Edie" Laufenberg, age 71 of Waunakee, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, following a short illness. She was born on Oct 23, 1947, to Raymond and Anne (Endres) Laufenberg.
Edie was employed at WPS as a claims manager for 35 years until her retirement in 2002.
She was always known for having fun where ever she went. She enjoyed playing golf, playing cards, bowling, softball and pitching horseshoes. Edie was also a very generous person, making quilts for her family. She was always ready to help anyone she could and would make you always laugh while helping.
Edie will be missed by her three sisters, Barb (Mitch) Adler, Elaine, and Vera; brothers, Paul (Lisa) and John (Nancy); sister-in-law, Lynn; her awesome nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ann; a brother, Fred; and a nephew, Jeff Anderson.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee. Friends may also call at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.