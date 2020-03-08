Laufenberg, Daniel A.

You have free articles remaining.
CROSS PLAINS - Daniel A. Laufenberg, age 67, of Cross Plains, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. Arrangements are pending. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Wisconsin State Journal. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Cross Plains
Funeral & Cremation Care
2421 Church Street
(608) 798-3141
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Laufenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.