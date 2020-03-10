Laufenberg, Daniel A.

Our father (aka “Papa” or “Lauf”) left this earthly life to rejoin with our mother. Papa lived his life as we all should, with endless love for his family and friends and never ceasing to explore new places and people. He lived and worked hard with reckless abandon. Papa was treasured by many and will always be missed. Papa grew up on a small family dairy farm in Cross Plains, Wis. He married our mom, Celeste, and eventually taking over full-time responsibility of his parents’ farm. Mom and Papa enjoyed 30 amazing years together on the family farm raising hogs and their own family of children. Throughout his life, Papa was an active hunter traveling far and wide to pursue a variety of small and large game animals. Many cherished memories were made with family and friends running the huskies along local snowmobile trails. Papa also was a perfectionist construction contractor after he moved on from daily farming. In addition to his active outdoor lifestyle, he spent 20 years coaching youth girls’ basketball.