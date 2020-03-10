Laufenberg, Daniel A.

CROSS PLAINS - Daniel A. Laufenberg, age 67, of Cross Plains, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at University Hospital. He was born on Dec. 20, 1952, to Allie and Agatha (Statz) Laufenberg. He married Celeste F. Mousseau on Aug. 10, 1973.
Our father (aka “Papa” or “Lauf”) left this earthly life to rejoin with our mother. Papa lived his life as we all should, with endless love for his family and friends and never ceasing to explore new places and people. He lived and worked hard with reckless abandon. Papa was treasured by many and will always be missed. Papa grew up on a small family dairy farm in Cross Plains, Wis. He married our mom, Celeste, and eventually taking over full-time responsibility of his parents’ farm. Mom and Papa enjoyed 30 amazing years together on the family farm raising hogs and their own family of children. Throughout his life, Papa was an active hunter traveling far and wide to pursue a variety of small and large game animals. Many cherished memories were made with family and friends running the huskies along local snowmobile trails. Papa also was a perfectionist construction contractor after he moved on from daily farming. In addition to his active outdoor lifestyle, he spent 20 years coaching youth girls’ basketball.
Daniel is survived by his three children, Jessica Laufenberg (Peter Oyen), Jared Laufenberg and Koty Laufenberg; and his siblings, Richard Laufenberg (Doris Rotar) and Mary (Steve) Bjorklund. He was preceded in death by his wife, Celeste; his father, Aloysius Laufenberg; his mother, Agatha (Statz) Laufenberg; and his brothers, Dale Laufenberg and Donovan Laufenberg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with Msgr. Gerard M. Healy presiding. Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, with a lunch to follow at the church. Visitation will be at the church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
Memorials to the family will be used to provide basketball scholarships . Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
We love you, Papa. We will always love you. We would say “Rest in Peace,” but we all know you wouldn’t listen. You and Mom can now go off on more crazy adventures together, again. We’ll take it from here.
JJ&K
