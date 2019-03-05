MADISON - Emil C. Lauber, age 95, passed away on March 4, 2019. He was born Oct. 29, 1923, in Blanchardville, the son of Joseph and Freida (Rahberger) Lauber, the fifth of eight children. He graduated from Middleton High School and worked at Badger Ordinance before being drafted into the U.S. Army in February 1943. After serving three years in the Army in Europe during World War II, he returned to Madison, and worked at the Timlin Lumber Company for 23 years before starting his own business associated with the Amway Corporation. He was a member of the American Legion Post 501, Madison.
He married Bernadine Loring on Oct. 16, 1948, and together they were blessed with three children. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in October 2018. They were charter members of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Madison.
Emil is survived by his wife, Bernadine; one daughter, Diane Bartnick of Sauk City; one son, Ronald (Anita) of rural Portage; four grandchildren, Wendy Bartnick of Madison, Jamie (Kevin) Bach of Sauk City, Trevor (Theresa) Lauber of Fond du Lac and Troy (Stephanie) Lauber of Arlington; and eight great-grandchildren, Tyler and Hunter Lauber, Dylan, Chase, Devin, and Cooper Lauber, and Lillian and Sophie Bach. He is further survived by one sister, Rosie Ripp of Cross Plains, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jerry in 1982; a son-in-law, Duane Bartnick in 1987; an infant granddaughter, Dawn Lauber in 1981; five brothers, Joe, Arnold, Robert, Ted, and Fred; and one sister, Clara Swenson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison.