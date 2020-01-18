Lasky, Cherrie A. (Forseth)

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - After a long battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Jan. 12, 2020. Born Nov. 17, 1952, in Dodgeville, Wis. to Vernon and Mary (Yager) Forseth. She worked for many years at UW Hospital in Madison and completed her career as a CNA at the King Home and caregiver for adults with disabilities. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and all animals. Family meant the world to her.

She is survived by her husband, Bryan Lasky; former husband, Tom Kruger; children, Jesse (Cheryl Fry) Kruger and Chad (Theresa) Kruger; her mother, Mary Forseth, Siblings Sue (Terry) Voigts, Michael (Lynn) Forseth, Sheila (Gene) Fischer, Teresa (Jerry Ballweg) Steele, Mitchell Forseth, Yvonne (Mark) Vils, Tim (Nancy) Forseth; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Forseth; siblings, Patrick, Shelley and Harold Forseth.

The family wishes to thank the Doctors and nursing staff at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. A celebration of life is planned for late spring 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to her son, Chad Kruger P.O. Box 72 Belleville, Wis. 53508

