Lasecki, Rosemarie

MADISON - Rosemarie Lasecki passed away quietly early Dec. 28, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held later in the spring of 2020. A very special thank you to all at Hope and a Future III for making the last 5 years of her life everything she wanted and more. Thank you to Fr. Tom, Sr. Georgette, and all from SSMHospice as well. Donations can be made in her memory to Hope and a Future III at 3440 S. High Point Rd, Madison, Wis. 53719, the Dane County Humane Society or SSM Hospice.