Lasecki, Lambert “Lon”

Lon was a "Mr. Fix-It" type of person, acquiring a wide variety of skills on the farm that served him throughout his life. Some of the fondest memories of family life are the homemade Christmas presents, and spending vacations and weekends enjoying Wisconsin's abundant natural resources (parks, fishing, camping). He loved gardening, and was adept at household chores, sewing and cooking--he took up the domestic side of manliness decades before it started moving mainstream. Lon famously had pie and ice cream for breakfast, and his seven grandchildren loved his homemade apple and blueberry pies. By far, though, his most enjoyable activity was old-time dancing, especially polkas (Polish hop), waltzes and landlers. While musing about the great and long life he had, his only regret was not dancing more.