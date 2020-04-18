Lasecki, Lambert “Lon”

MADISON - Lambert "Lon" Lasecki passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, from cancer. Lon was born in a rural farm home in the unincorporated community of Hofa Park, Town of Maple Grove, Shawano County, Wis. to Michael and Anna (Janiga) Lasecki on June 9, 1932.
Lon was a veteran of the Korean War, having volunteered for the draft in 1953, and serving in Korea until May 1955. With the education assistance offered by the GI Bill he obtained Bachelor of Science degrees from the UW-Madison in Agriculture in June 1960 and Mechanical Engineering in January 1961. While at the UW-Madison, Lon met a young lady, Elaine Grace Yodice, from the Bronx, N.Y.; she was studying for a Master’s in Mathematics. Finding a common bond over math, Lon and Elaine married in the Bronx, N.Y. on Aug. 30, 1958. They had four children, Mary Therese, Barbara Ann, Martin Thomas and Jean Paulette, and seven grandchildren, Emily, Nicole, Jeffrey, Frances, Justin, Lucy and Danielle. All four children went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
In 1967, Lon started working for Marshall Erdman and Associates as a mechanical engineer, specializing in HVAC design. While at Erdman, Lon obtained his professional engineering license and was a member of the National Council of Engineering Examiners until his retirement in April 2002. After six months of retirement Lon started working part-time at Woods Hollow Children's Center in Fitchburg, Wis. as the Center's maintenance technician. He retired from Woods Hollow in October 2011, having spent nine years enjoying the sounds of children's laughter and curiosity, which he loved.
Lon was a "Mr. Fix-It" type of person, acquiring a wide variety of skills on the farm that served him throughout his life. Some of the fondest memories of family life are the homemade Christmas presents, and spending vacations and weekends enjoying Wisconsin's abundant natural resources (parks, fishing, camping). He loved gardening, and was adept at household chores, sewing and cooking--he took up the domestic side of manliness decades before it started moving mainstream. Lon famously had pie and ice cream for breakfast, and his seven grandchildren loved his homemade apple and blueberry pies. By far, though, his most enjoyable activity was old-time dancing, especially polkas (Polish hop), waltzes and landlers. While musing about the great and long life he had, his only regret was not dancing more.
Lambert is survived by his children and grandchildren; and his sister, Anna Mae (Lasecki) Pruse. He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine; his parents; and four siblings. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave
(608) 831-6761
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.