Lary, Judith Ann

CROSS PLAINS - Judith Ann Lary, age 69, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1950, in Chicago, the daughter of Robert and Georgia (Lind) Putnam. She married Steven Lary on July 15, 1978, and together they raised two wonderful children, Brian and Katie.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judith is survived by her husband, Steven; her children, Brian and Katie; grand puppy, Arlo Benedict; sister, Robin Conrad; and so many dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date once the spring flowers have sprung. Donations in Judith's name may be made to Gilda's Club of Madison or the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care 7435 University Ave. (608) 831-6761

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Lary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.