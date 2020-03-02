Lary, Judith Ann

CROSS PLAINS - Judith Ann Lary, age 69, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1950, in Chicago, the daughter of Robert and Georgia (Lind) Putnam. She married Steven Lary on July 15, 1978, and together they raised two wonderful children, Brian and Katie.

Judith is survived by her husband, Steven; her children, Brian and Katie; grand puppy, Arlo Benedict; sister, Robin Conrad; and so many dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date once the spring flowers have sprung. Donations in Judith's name may be made to Gilda's Club of Madison or the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

