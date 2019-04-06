MIDDLETON - Allen M. Larvick, age 91, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, April 14, 2019, edition.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
OFFER ENDS SOON
SAVE 50% Cancel anytime
✓ Unlimited articles on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
SUPER SALE: $3 for 3 months of Digital Plus
Then $2.49 a week. Cancel anytime.
✓ E-Edition PDF of newspaper
✓ Unlimited access on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
MIDDLETON - Allen M. Larvick, age 91, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, April 14, 2019, edition.
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
If you were there and heard them, you never forgot it.
Madison.com is hosting the 2019 Click 'n' Bid Auction, in which you can blind-bid for great gifts for yourself, friends or family!